Epson PH unveils compact receipt printer for Tablet POS setup

The local office of Japanese tech giant Epson has launched the new Epson TM-m30II POS thermal receipt printer, a sleek and compact receipt printer that works as a Tablet POS setup.

Targeted for the food and beverage and retail industries, the Epson TM-m30II POS thermal receipt printer is designed with transactional efficiency in mind as it supports multiple languages and multiple peripherals without additional fuss.

Ideal for the busy retail and hospitality environments, the Epson TM-m30II has a high print speed of up to 250 mm/sec, and an enhanced printer mechanism, printhead, and cutter life.

The TM-m30II’s 180-degree rotation function, front paper loading setting, narrow top margin, and uncut center function also allow the reading of kitchen order slips without tearing off the paper.

Equipped with innovative paper-saving technology and character height reduction function, businesses can print faster while reducing their paper usage by up to 49 percent.

Through its Unicode support, users can also print multiple languages on one receipt without taking extra steps to change printing settings or switch between printers.

The Epson TM-m30II supports ePOS software development kit (SDK) and is compatible with multi-OS control such as iOS, Android and Windows. This allows system integrators to integrate the printer with any POS software easily.

Additionally, the Epson TM-m30II supports multiple connectivity types, from Bluetooth, to Wi-Fi Option, Ethernet, and USB, making it suitable for any POS setup scenarios.

The Epson TM-m30II also provides a cloud solution, allowing users to pull data directly from the server, print receipts and order slips without hassle via the Epson Server Direct Print function.

Furthermore, the space-friendly 1.3kg, 3-inch receipt printer provides multiple USB-A ports for POS peripherals such as scanners, cash drawers, kitchen buzzers, etc., allowing it to do more for the business.

“The new Epson TM-m30II underpins Epson’s commitment to address our user’s need for flexibility and convenience in a dynamic business environment today. As we continue to see the food and beverage and retail industries come back to life in the new normal, it is a timely printing innovation that seeks to bring versatility and enhanced connectivity for the Tablet POS setup,” said Ed Bonoan, head of marketing for Epson Philippines.

Available in two colors, Epson Ultra White (ENB9) and Epson Black (EBCK), the Epson TM-m30II POS thermal receipt printer was launched in the country in June 2021.