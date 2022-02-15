Shopee Code League seeks tech coders in SEA to upgrade programming skills

As the digital landscape continues to grow exponentially in the Southeast Asia region, e-commerce platform Shopee has launched the Shopee Code League (SCL) to help upskill coders through workshops and challenges designed to enhance programming abilities.

The initiative is available to tech coders of all levels from across the region.

Shopee Code League is a two-week league that features a series of exclusive online training sessions organized by Shopee and two rounds of coding competitions that let participants solve algorithmic puzzles designed by the Shopee Engineering team.

Attended by over 17,000 participants and 300 partners from eight locations across the region in 2021, the competition initially had three different tracks: Data Science, Data Analytics, and Programming.

This year, to cater to the need of more coders keen on learning about algorithms, SCL will focus on offering the following topics: Python Programming, C++, Go, Data Structures and Algorithms, and Dynamic Programming.

Shopee Code League 2022 is open to all interested individuals and top performers can win cash prizes amounting to SGD25,000 (more than ₱950,000). Participants also stand a chance to join Shopee to grow their careers in the tech landscape.

Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines, said: “We are excited to support a new generation of tech leaders and enthusiasts who want to learn and improve their skills through Shopee Code League. The initiative proved to be successful each year and we will continue to enhance our programs so that our participants can take full advantage of the opportunities Shopee is offering. We are inviting all tech talents to join and learn how to maximize their potential.”

Registration for the Shopee Code League is ongoing until February 28, 2022. For more information about the Shopee Code League, please visit https://careers.shopee.ph/codeleague/.