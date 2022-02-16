Dell Technologies kicks off new partner program for 2022

IT services provider Dell Technologies is dangling “more rebates and rewards” from its streamlined program designed to enhance partner experience and growth, and reinvigorate business transformation across its clientele that consists of solution providers, cloud service providers, and OEM partners.

This program for Dell’s APJ channel boasts a more consistent framework with a unified incentive structure, tier structure, and tier requirements.

By doing this, Dell hopes to support its partners in focusing on the delivery of its solutions to customers, regardless of the rote to market, and still earning consistent and lucrative incentives simultaneously.

For five years, the Dell Technologies APJ Channel has reported a major 70% growth with rebate payouts and Marketing Development Funds reaching an 80% and 95% increase respectively.

According to Dell Technologies SVP and general manager for the APJ channel Tian Beng Ng, the channel partners of Dell Technologies are integral to the overall success of the company, with order revenues increasing by up to 46% YoY caused by APJ partners alone.

“In a world where technology is the driver of progress, it is imperative that we are providing the support our partners need with our portfolio, the Partner Program and its benefits, so they can continue to deliver the outcomes our customers want. The important question we always reflect on is how we continue to listen to our partners and innovate the Program of the future together,” Ng added.

The 2022 Dell Technologies Partner Program will revolve around three key action statements – streamlining each partner’s experience, enabling business transformation, and maximizing overall growth.

Additionally, Dell Technologies will also continue investing on the Heroes Program initiative to provide access to Partner and Dell Technologies pre-sales technologists any day of the year.