Radenta G Series brings ‘hyperconnectivity’ to gov’t operations

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s premier IT solutions integrators, is ushering in the “smart office” concept with its unique hyperconnectivity bundle suited for government offices.

The Radenta G Series includes GRIPS or Government Resource Integrated Planning System, GEARS or Government Emergency Assistance and Response System and GRIDS or Government Reconnaissance and Intelligent Defense System.

A smart office enables effective and efficient remote work environment since all of the data needed is available at a click of a button thus saving time, money and energy. Information gathering and dissemination is seamless no matter how many people and locations are involved.

Radenta GRIPS is an ERP system that manages the functional aspects of the government. It is a fully customizable, comprehensive and scalable resource planning system developed and integrated specifically with the setting of the Philippine Government process in mind.

GRIPS runs on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management. The modules include Budget, Procurement, Inventory, Fixed Assets, Project Monitoring, Accounting, HRIS and Payroll. It can be deployed on-premise, hybrid or full cloud.

GRIPS adheres to the rules, regulations, and guidelines mandated by the Department of Budget and Management, Government Procurement Policy Board or GPPB, the Commission on Audit, and the Civil Service Commission. It takes into consideration the peculiarities of the Philippine government processes and reports to make it easy for our public servants to effectively do their job.

GEARS stands for Government Emergency Assistance and Response System. It is an emergency management and coordination system. It is a knowledge process outsourcing solution that serves as an emergency response for delivering professional services through a 24×7 contact management and planned reactive work order management through multiple modes of communication.

GEARS has four Knowledge Intensive Units: Finance and Accounting, Business Administration Service, Financial Planning to include paraplanning and administration services, and last is Remote IT Network Management Services.

The third in the G series is GRIDS. It stands for Government Reconnaissance and Intelligent Defense System. It is a complete information security solution comprising of a managed security operations center, infrastructure protection, intelligence and analytics and security control management. An organization can benefit from using the most advanced SIEM technology, without the cost and complexity of owning and administering a SIEM system.

GRIDS establishes a compliance baseline, that leads to informed decisions on compliance efforts to successfully implement industry standards such as the Sarbanes Oxley Act or Payment Card Industry compliance and SLA-governed deliverables ensure complete transparency and quality.

The Radenta G Series offers consolidated security options for vulnerability management, threat feed, forensic analysis, malware analysis. It enables solid security decisions with intelligence driven analytics. The scalable log management system streamlines and optimizes the collation of logs across devices and locations.

The recent Asenso Pilipinas 2022, the 5th Annual Public Sector Summit of Microsoft Philippines acknowledged how the Radenta G Series can bring about a hyperconnected government.

To know more about Radenta G Series, call 09190858241, email [email protected] or visit https://www.facebook.com/radentatechnologies.