AWS to launch Local Zone in Manila

Amazon Web Services announced plans to expand its Cloud Infrastructure business in the Philippines with the launch of a dedicated AWS Local Zone in Manila, bringing a single-digit millisecond latency performance at the edge of the cloud.

The AWS Local Zone Manila joins 16 existing AWS Local Zones located in the US, and will be one of the 32 AWS Local Zones planned to launch across the globe. Locally, it will be added on top of AWS CloudFront and AWS Outposts.

With AWS Local Zone, Filipino customers gain access to single-digit millisecond latency for application deployment near largely populated industry and IT centers, as well as on-prem data centers.

Running core AWS services locally, for example, can now be performed simultaneously with running workloads in AWS Regions without losing the elasticity of the SaaS model and APIs.

This deployment infrastructure is expected to not just boost but work in tandem with the content delivery network service of Amazon CloudFront, and the fully managed service of AWS Outposts.

AWS Asean managing director Conor McNamara recognizes the importance of ultra-low latency applications for businesses and industries as a whole. During a virtual presser, he expressed his excitement in bringing the edge of the cloud closer to more customers here in the Philippines.

“AWS Local Zones will empower more public and private organizations, innovative startups, and AWS partners to deliver a new generation of leading edge, low-latency applications to end users, taking advantage of the cost savings, scalability, and high availability that AWS provides. This new AWS Local Zone is a continuation of our investment to support customers of all kinds and commitment to accelerate innovation,” he added.

In a financial sense, AWS Local Zone Manila will save local customers the expense and effort in the procurement, operation, and maintenance of support infrastructure for low-latency applications.

Additionally, customers will now be able to run applications in on-prem data centers while connected to AWS, ensuring low-latency performance all throughout the process.