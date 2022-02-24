Garmin’s rugged wearable series gets purpose-built editions

Swiss wearable brand Garmin has expanded its outdoor watch lineup with the new Instinct 2 devices – each designed for a specific utility and available in multiple sizes and colors.

The Tactical edition combines solar charging with tactical-specific features like night vision compatibility used for field ops scenarios. Garmin also added military standard toughness to the device’s rugged design so it can keep up with extended outdoor usage.

The display of the Tactical edition can be read by night vision goggles while the stealth mode feature can completely stop storing and sharing its user’s GPS position, as well as disable wireless connectivity.

The Surf edition brings the Instinct functionality to the ocean, water-rated to 100 meters, both thermal and shock resistant, and chemically strengthened with fiber-reinforced polymer material and Corning Gorilla Glass to endure the waters.

Some of its watersports-dedicated features include a tracker for surf activity, and tide and wave height monitoring via Garmin Connect. Users can also take advantage of its windsurfing and kiteboarding modes that track GPS position, speed, distance and heart rate, and even elevation for kiteboarding.

Other versions include the Standard edition that also receives the same toughness of the series, a Camo edition for a design that blends with its surrounding, and a Dezl edition specifically designed for professional truck drivers on the road.

“Instinct 2 Series is built to be bold, stand out from the crowd, and help one make the most of every day. But there is more than meets the eye with the Instinct 2 Series. It combines adventurous colors with Garmin’s industry-leading wrist-based technology to become more than just a smartwatch – Instinct 2 becomes a trusted tool to help Filipinos live life on their terms,” said Scoppen Lin, assistant general manager, Garmin Asia.

The Instinct 2 series retail price starts from P19,735 and are now available for pre-order until March 2, 2022. The first 25 purchases will come with a complimentary Garmin shirt and cap.