SC says it will pursue Bar exams in digital format

Supreme Court (SC) chief justice Alexander G. Gesmundo on Thursday, Feb. 25, bared the court’s plan of continuing the digitalized format in future Bar examinations as he urged the academe to take full advantage and adapt to technological advancements.

Photo shows the 2020-21 Bar Exam Command Center at the University of the Philippines College of Law in Diliman, Quezon City early this month

Photo from SC Public Information Office

The high court conducted the first ever localized and automated Bar examinations early this February.

Speaking during the hybrid formal launching of the Legal Education Advancement Program (LEAP) of the Legal Education Board (LEB) at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel in Pasay City, Gesmundo called on the academe’s support to the SC’s efforts towards digital transformation.

“To sustain the momentum of this digital shift, the Court will pursue the conduct of all succeeding Bar Examinations in a computerized format, a long overdue innovation, to align with our Strategic Plan’s drive towards running all of the judiciary’s adjudicative and administrative systems digitally,” Gesmundo said.

“Thus, I earnestly enlist the Legal Education Board, the Philippine Association of Law Schools, and our esteemed law deans to adopt the necessary change in policies and methodologies as the Court fully transitions to this new platform for administering the Bar Examinations,” he added.

He added: “We suggest a complementary remodeling of pedagogical tools, therefore, to maximize the students’ use of technology in their learning, to better equip our law students with the adaptive skills to prepare them not only for a digitized Bar Examinations, but the digital world that they will practice law in.”

Associate justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando, chairperson of the Committee on Bar Reform, echoed the statement of Gesmundo.

“If we are to see the day that our newly-minted legal professionals would become productive players and attuned to the needs of our society from the outset, we obviously need to look forward by coupling our academic focus with the realities of active practice. I see this plainly in the LEAP,” Hernando said.

The 2022 Bar Examinations will be chaired by senior associate justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa.