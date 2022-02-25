Xiaomi adds six new products to smart appliance portfolio

Consumer technology brand Xiaomi, a known maker of smartphone and IoT devices, is introducing its latest advancements in home environment electronics with the launch the Smart Air Purifier 4 series and the Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 series.

The new variants for the Smart Air Purifier devices include Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro, 4, and 4 Lite. All three share a 3-in-1 filtration system comprised of a primary filter, an activated carbon filter for trapping air pollutants, and the brand’s own high efficiency filter.

The series also adopted an Oled touch display for viewing of air quality, temperature, and humidity statistics. Through this screen, users can also make quick adjustments for pre-set conditions on-the-go.

The most premium among the series, the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Pro, can operate at an effective coverage of 60m² and at a pace of 40m² in 15 minutes.

When used during nighttime, the Pro variant can be used with a dedicated low-noise running mode. Meanwhile, even though the Lite version only takes up an area size equal to an A4 paper, it can still cover an area of up to 43m².

Similar to the purifier trio, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 series also comes in three price points – a standard version, a premium Pro version, and a Lite version. The series combines pressurized mopping upgrades and up to 110 minutes of usage when unplugged thanks to its 3200mAh battery capacity.

With the Xiaomi Home mobile application, both the Vacuum Mop and Smart Air Purifier can be operated remotely and used on scheduled routines. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa can also be used in conjunction of the app for voice command prompts.

All the new products can be purchased on the official Xiaomi Lazada flagship store and physical stores nationwide. The Air Purifier 4 Pro, Air Purifier 4, and Air Purifier 4 Lite retail for P11,999, P8,999, and P6,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro, Vacuum-Mop 2, and Vacuum-Mop 2 Lite are available for P17,999, P11,499, and P7,999 respectively.