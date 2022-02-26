PLDT, Smart pilot Paybox self-service kiosks in selected stores

PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications have launched Paybox, a self-service payment kiosk machine in key stores where customers can pay their phone and Internet bills.

Paybox accepts cash, credit or debit cards, PayMaya QR codes, and virtual change, eliminating face-to-face interaction and allowing customers to do contactless payments in select stores.

Customers can also combine two payment methods for a more convenient transaction, and the only information that customers need is their PLDT or Smart account number. Payments will also be reflected real time on their accounts.

Soon, customers will also be able to purchase Smart and TNT prepaid load, do sales and aftersales payments, process corporate bills payments, and update their accounts without having to queue inside the store.

“We continue to develop platforms and innovations that make things simple and easy for our customers. Ultimately, it is about truly putting customers at the center of our business and being committed to best serve their interests and needs,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT Inc. and Smart President and CEO.

For its pilot run, Paybox kiosks have been set up in the following PLDT and Smart stores: PLDT Ramon Cojuangco Building, Makati City; PLDT Paco, Manila; PLDT Las Piñas; Smart Tower One Digital Store, Makati City; SM North EDSA; SM City Bacoor; and SM City Sta. Rosa.