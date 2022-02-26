Report: Only 3% of employees in Asia Pacific can identify legit emails, SMS

KnowBe4, a provider of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, has announced new research which has found more than half of Asia Pacific office workers (59 percent) don’t believe using their work email for personal activity is a security risk to their employer.

Photo from Freepik.com

Furthermore, less than four in ten (39 percent) say they always report suspicious emails and SMSs to the IT team responsible for cyber security. More than half (51 percent) say they engage with suspicious emails and SMSs.

Almost half of Asia Pacific office workers (46 percent) say they are not confident in identifying which emails are legitimate and which are scams, and 48 percent feel the same way about identifying SMSs. However, when tested, that number fell even more with only three percent able to correctly identify all the real and scam emails and SMSs.

“The obvious first issue with this is that if Asia Pacific office workers are unable to identify scam emails and SMS messages then they are at significant risk of getting phished or smished, risking both their security and that of their employer,” said Jacqueline Jayne, security awareness advocate for Asia Pacific at KnowBe4.

“According to the ACCC, Australians lost a record $323 million to scams in 2021 (up a massive 84 percent from the previous year). Meanwhile, 790 Singaporean victims fell prey to the recent OCBC smishing scam with a total loss amount of SG$13.7 million, so the potential cost to Asia Pacific businesses is huge.”

In addition, more than one in ten admit to using their work phone (14 percent) and their work email address (11 percent) for personal activities and more than one in three (34 percent) Asia Pacific office workers admit to using the same password for more than one account.

Jayne added: “When employees are using their work email address for personal activities such as online shopping, they are much more likely to fall victim of a phishing attack that uses a hook such as delivery delays to entice the victim to click through. Having a clear separation between work and personal activities makes it much easier to spot when an email is a scam – if you know you never shop online using your work email address then you know that email from Amazon can’t be real.”

KnowBe4 said awareness is the number one way to avoid falling for a phishing or spam email so it is imperative employees are educated to stop and think before they act on anything.

“You need to be very careful of any emails or text messages that require you to click a link, open an attachment, share your login details, or change your password,” the company said.

Here are some examples of the wording used in these tactics: