Shopee Gold and Platinum members to get ‘unli’ free shipping

E-commerce giant Shopee has announced that its Gold and Platinum loyalty tier members can avail of unlimited free shipping vouchers.

Shopee Loyalty is an in-app program where shoppers can claim rewards every month. The membership is free and consists of four levels: Classic, Silver, Gold, and Platinum — each with its own minimum order requirement and corresponding set of exclusive vouchers, discounts, and perks.

Members can access Shopee Loyalty with a single tap on the Shopee home page and do the following:

Track Shopee Loyalty tier progress

Discover various tier milestones and rewards available

Redeem eligible vouchers that are refreshed monthly, including free shipping vouchers, exclusive brand and partner vouchers and special birthday vouchers

Shoppers can unlock higher tiers and maintain their current standing by completing a certain number of orders every six months before progress is refreshed.

For Gold or Platinum members, here’s how they can claim their monthly free shipping vouchers:

Claiming via the Shopee loyalty page

Enter the Shopee Loyalty Page through the “Me” Tab. Click on the Tier Member badge or “Shopee Loyalty” button. All Gold & Platinum members can find the free shipping vouchers under “Voucher Benefits” and claim them weekly after each refresh.

Claiming via the Homesquare page