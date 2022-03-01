Chromebooks among approved devices for PH public schools

The Department of Education (DepEd) said in a recent memorandum that it has added Chromebooks to the list of devices that can be provided or donated to public schools, teachers, and learners.

Photo from Google PH

This means that local government units supporting DepEd can now acquire Chromebooks using their Special Education Fund (SEF) and donate them to public schools in their areas to support the new learning requirements brought by the pandemic. As of 2021, there are 146 cities and 1,488 municipalities who have SEFs.

Aside from LGUs, the memo is also applicable to NGOs and other organizations supporting DepEd and education initiatives.

The DepEd noted in the memorandum that Chromebooks will “help facilitate distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic” and “ensure dependability of devices in the conduct of face-to-face in the future.”

Chromebooks are a range of devices that run on Google’s Chrome OS, an operating system that runs in the cloud. As Chromebooks are Web-based, all apps and documents are stored in the cloud, enabling users to work or teach from anywhere.

Chromebooks also have an offline mode to allow teachers and students to keep working even without an Internet connection. The device pairs with Google Workspace for Education to create an all-in-one machine that offers a comprehensive teaching and learning environment.

In the Philippines, brands that carry Chrome devices for education are Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo.