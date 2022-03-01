Plentina names new GM for PH, partners with e-store for timepieces

Fintech startup Plentina recently appointed Alex Aronson, a veteran of the e-commerce and retail technology industry, to be its next general manager for the Philippines.

Aronson will be replacing Alex Capulong, who served as general manager since the company’s inception in 2020 and grew the local team during Plentina’s first year.

A graduate of University of California at Berkeley, Aronson began his career in performance advertising and then soon acquired key positions in leasing and e-commerce industries.

Aronson brings to Plentina his leadership experience in the digital space, having served as chief revenue officer for e-commerce logistics service Payo and restaurant discovery and reservations app Booky.

“Alex Capulong was instrumental in the launch and rapid growth of Plentina, leading the team in building a solid foundation,” said Plentina co-founder and chief business officer Earl Valencia.

“As we enter 2022, we are all excited to welcome Alex Aronson as the new country head, as he brings to the table his diverse and valuable experience in scaling businesses, in line with our aim to make Plentina a trusted financial partner for all Filipinos who crave for a better digital experience.”

Aronson will come at a pivotal point in Plentina’s rapid growth trajectory, as it recently surpassed 300,000 downloads in the Google Play Store and is gearing up for a launch in the Apple App Store in the next few months.

“I’m excited to join the Plentina team in this exciting phase of growth,” said Aronson. “Ever since reverse migrating to the Philippines 8 years ago, it’s been a personal vocation to build something that would shift outcomes in the emerging market. I’m looking forward to continuing on that dream in alignment with Plentina’s mission to provide access to financial services to the underbanked Filipino population.”

In April last year, Plentina announced a multi-million dollar seed-funding round led by top Silicon Valley and local investors as one of the largest seed rounds for any Filipino-led start-up focused on the Philippines and the region.

It also launched its latest partnership with Urban Time, an e-commerce platform that offers a range of timepieces such as Casio, Seiko, Kenneth Cole, and Coach.

With its latest partnership with Plentina, Urban Time can now offer shoppers more options to acquire their desired watches and pay later on installment.