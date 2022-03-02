DITO pilots 5G home WiFi in selected areas in NCR

After close to one year in commercial operations, new telco DITO Telecommunity has begun the roll out of its 5G home WiFi offer through a pilot program in 146 barangays in Metro Manila.

Barangays in Manila, Caloocan, and Quezon City will be the first to experience up to 500Mbps of download speed through the DITO 5G Home WIFI Starter Kit.

The DITO 5G Home WiFi Starter Kit can be availed of from the following DITO Experience Stores, SM Manila, SM North EDSA in Quezon City, Robinson’s Galleria in Quezon City and in Greenhills.

The Starter Kit, which can be purchased for P12,990, includes the 5G modem with SIM card.

As a welcome offer, subscribers will get 50GB open-access data valid for 30 days, a bonus 3-month subscription to HBO GO and double data promos valid for 30 days (with DITO Rewards and data rollover).