Huawei kicks off greater AIoT push at MWC 2022

Technology brand Huawei recently introduced a new concept for cross-device connectivity called “Super Device”, a software-driven feature that is touted to bring greater collaboration and seamless interaction among Huawei devices in different scenarios.

Based on the company’s presentation at the Mobile World Congress 2022, this AI-centric customer experiences will touch five areas of the users’ lifestyles – health and fitness, easy travel, smart office, entertainment, and smart home.

For the smart office setting, Huawei hopes to benefit from the synergy of its two core capabilities: cross-device collaboration and ecosystem integration. Essentially, cross-device interaction will revolve around bringing multiple devices into a unified experience for the user while ecosystem integration boosts the communication within this network.

With this goal in mind, Huawei plans to bring a few of these devices designed for ecosystem building this April. The new “Super Device” line-up will include members of the Huawei Matebook series, a new tablet for the Huawei Matepad family, and the brand’s first-ever laser printer offering called PixLab X1.

Huawei will also pair the hardware rollout with software-based solutions that improve device communication by eliminating inter-device barriers. Some of these programs include the Huawei Mobile App Engine for bringing AppGallery’s mobile apps to Huawei laptops, Super Device on Huawei PCs for seamless smart screen connectivity and file sharing, and Pop-Up pairing for quicker wireless device linking speed.

Some of the other features for the ecosystem include the ability to turn Huawei smartphones and tablets into external storage devices for PCs, open up to three mobile apps on a PC screen, and replicate the PC’s screen onto a tablet’s display and vice-versa.

Since the Super Device functionality is compatible with EMUI 12, all the products already launched in the Philippine market with EMUI 12 and HarmonyOS are ecosystem-friendly. This list includes the Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei MateBook 14s, Huawei MatePad Pro and MatePad 11, Huawei Vision, and Huawei Watch GT 3.