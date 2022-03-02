Oppo taps Hasselblad to produce camera for Find series

Smart device maker Oppo recently inked a three-year partnership with Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad in co-developing the next stage of Oppo’s imaging technologies for its flagship Oppo find series.

The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile project between the two companies will focus on color science breakthroughs in imaging enhancements. This partnership is an extension of the integration efforts between Oppo and OnePlus, and will contribute to an eventual corporate level partnership.

The technology that will come out of this partnership between Oppo and Hasselblad will also bring the former in a strategic position when it comes to producing top-tier imaging systems.

In December 2021, Oppo launched its self-developed imaging NPU called MariSilicon X. This technology, built on a 6nm process, fused advanced NPU, ISP, and multi-tier memory architecture to achieve real-time RAW processing for 4K AI Night Video shots.

“Camera color performance has always been a focus for OPPO and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to be able to explore the future of Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together,” said Ele Yu, Oppo Philippines’ marketing director.

Yu added that the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaboration in the past year makes the company optimistic in entering a new stage of development to bring the “legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience” to Oppo’s market around the world.

The result of this collaboration is set to be introduced in the first quarter of 2022, with the new generation of Oppo’s premium Find X series featuring the “OPPO | Hasselblad Camera for Mobile” color reproduction solution.