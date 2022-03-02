Shopee intros 3.15 Consumer Day with new brand ambassador Marian Rivera

E-commerce platform Shopee has launched 3.15 Consumer Day, a pioneering initiative also touted as the first mega sale of the year.

The 3.15 Consumer Day features a variety of products with free shipping with ₱0 minimum spend, ₱1 Deals, and 10% off daily starting March 3, kicking off the celebration with the 3.3 Consumer Day.

Shopee said it will also launch #ShopeeCelebratesYou campaign to bring more cheer to users across the 3.15 period. Throughout the campaign, Shopee will surprise and delight its biggest fans on social media, while users stand a chance to win big prizes by taking part in various activities and contests across Shopee’s official platforms.

As part of the 3.15 celebrations, Shopee has added Marian Rivera as its newest brand ambassador. Rivera will star in a new Shopee commercial for 3.15 Consumer Day and will also appear in the 3.15 TV Special happening at 5pm on Tuesday, March 15.

Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines said, “At Shopee, our users are at the heart of all that we do. This drives us to keep innovating, so that we can create new features, services, and campaigns that bring joy to their lives. As more people shop online and enjoy our year-end festivals, we are introducing 3.15 Consumer Day to bring the same excitement and fun to the first half of the year. We are thrilled for our first 3.15 Consumer Day and we hope to deliver even more joy to everyone.”