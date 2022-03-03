Huawei debuts ‘green’ digital solutions at MWC2022

At the MWC2022 in Barcelona, Huawei released its “Guide” business blueprint and solutions focusing on digitalization and carbon neutrality for the future of ICT.

At an online media roundtable on Monday, Feb. 28, the Chinese tech giant vowed to push for the green and sustainable future of digital economy in the Asia Pacific region.

Existing theories and architectures are unable to support explosive growth in digital demand, the company said. Forecasts show that over 50% of global GDP will be digitalized in 2022. As the global digital economy develops rapidly, the demand for digital products and services has exceeded expectations, it said.

Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping explained that as Shannon’s theorem and the von Neumann architecture continue hitting severe bottlenecks, the industry must explore new theories and architectures to reshape the technological paradigm to achieve digital sustainability.

Huawei said it has continued to invest in reducing carbon emissions, increasing the use of renewable energy, promoting circular economy, and guarding nature with technology.

By creating synergies between IT and CT, cloud and edge, and cloud and networks, Huawei hopes to help operators go digital and intelligent and achieve new revenue growth.

According to Jay Chen, vice president of Huawei Asia Pacific, Huawei will increase investment in sustainable green solutions, leveraging clean power generation, electric transportation, and smart energy storage.

According to Singapore-based strategic economic consultancy AlphaBeta, a technology-driven economy could assist in mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and recovering the country’s economic losses.

Its report states that if fully leveraged by 2030, the Philippines can foster a digital economy that can raise P5 trillion in economic value by 2030. This is equivalent to 27% of the country’s GDP in 2020 alone.

“At Huawei, we are working closely with carriers and partners from around the world to explore solutions that help make life better, businesses smarter, and society more inclusive,” said Chen.

To support the digital ecosystem in Asia Pacific, Huawei in 2021 has announced that it will invest $50 million to develop 500,000 digital talents for Asia Pacific in the next 5 years, and invest $100 million over three years to cultivate the startup ecosystem in the region, including in the Philippines.