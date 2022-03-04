House panel recommends 3-pronged framework for PH e-sports industry

The House Special Committee on Creative Industry and Performing Arts chaired by Pangasinan representative Christopher De Venecia concluded on Thursday, March 3, its inquiry into the state of the Philippine e-sports industry.

After three hearings on the matter, the panel was able to craft a three-pronged actionable points framework, which consists of strategies on policy review, possible programs for funding, and collaborations among stakeholders.

The discussions focused on how e-sports should be regulated, particularly in terms of taxation, jurisdiction of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), as well as the consequences of overregulation, among others.

The stakeholders were also requested to submit their proposed programs so that Congress may prioritize them in the 2023 National Budget. De Venecia also vowed to arrange the proper endorsement of these programs to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

He then noted that there would be plans to push for the inclusion of the e-sports industry in the Philippine Standard Industrial Classification (PSIC) for government agencies to be able to implement more targeted interventions.

Prior to adjournment, De Venecia called on the stakeholders to support the passage of the Philippine Creatives Industries Development Bill in the Senate as this would also benefit the e-sports sector when enacted into law.