Epson PH intros HyFlex Classroom for ‘new normal’ learning setup

In an effort to address the need for a shift in learning setups to accommodate the growing needs of students and educational institutions, Epson Philippines has introduced the HyFlex Classroom setup, a hybrid-flexible classroom designed to accommodate the simultaneous teaching of in-person and online learners by reflecting real-time changes directly on the screen.

It works by having interactive projectors flash learning materials on the classroom’s whiteboard, screen, or wall, allowing teachers to use them as visuals, and to freely annotate on the projected content to further explain them.

The teacher can see and monitor the students at home using a secondary projection (optional set up) at the back of the classroom.

Meanwhile, students on site can connect their laptops to the main interactive projector to view and annotate on their own screen using the annotation feature of the video conferencing app – seeing real-time changes and annotations projected on the screen.

“Epson is honored to be a part of the innovation that will pave the way for the transformation of our educational system. As we continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic and face the new normal, our company will remain committed to empowering the brilliant minds of tomorrow through our flexible and easy-to-adapt technology to help ensure successful online learning experiences,” said Ed Bonoan, marketing division head of Epson Philippines.

To maximize the potential and features of this setup, Epson recommends the use of Epson’s full line of products – from the interactive projector, ELPDC21 document camera, multifunction printer, and an optional entry-level projector.

Epson’s line of interactive projectors for the HyFlex Classroom include (L-R) the EB-73Fi Interactive Laser Projector, the EB-1485Fi 3LCD Projector, and the EB-695Wi Ultra-Short Throw Projector

The hybrid-flexible setup, made possible by Epson’s interactive projectors, provides seamless collaborative work for both the students and the teacher.

The projectors are designed to recognize full-touch gestures for easier rotating, zooming, moving, and drawing functions. The projected image or screen doubles as a digital whiteboard where the students and teachers can freely annotate using an interactive pen and/or their fingers.

The Epson interactive projectors are built with functionality that allows them to be projected on any flat surface without requiring a special board. They also produce vivid and natural color which ensures readability and a wider view for students in the classroom.

Built with 3LCD technology, these projectors can also be expanded to a flexible display of up to 300” in size, without compromising the projected material’s resolution and quality.

The interactive projectors are equipped with wireless connectivity, which allows students in school to instantly project what is on their gadget’s screen using the Epson iProjection App.

Additionally, teachers can instantly save the presentation materials with annotations in the projector and directly send them to the students afterwards, without the need for a personal computer. Teachers can just simply input the email addresses of the recipients in the projector and click send.

“As the country continues to navigate recovery from the pandemic, the launch of this new Hyflex Classroom will ensure that educational institutions have the opportunity to innovate their system and operation to match the evolving needs of the students,” Bonoan said.

“Furthermore, the easily accessible and seamless features of Epson’s interactive projectors serve as the perfect companion for hybrid learning setups.”