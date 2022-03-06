PH cybersecurity firm names 25-year-old ethical hacker as CEO

Philippine-based cybersecurity testing platform Secuna has appointed its co-founder AJ Dumanhug to lead the company as chief executive officer.

Secuna CEO AJ Dumanjug

Secuna is a crowdsourced cybersecurity testing platform in the Philippines that offers solutions for multinational companies as well as startups and SMEs.

Dumanhug will be responsible for driving business growth and overseeing all operations across the Philippines and Asia Pacific markets.

Prior to the appointment, Dumanhug served as Secuna’s co-founder and chief information security officer (CISO). He is assuming the CEO role vacated by Iannis Hanen, former CEO of Friendster, who has been appointed as vice president for global sales of Secuna.

Dumanhug, 25, is a cybersecurity mentor for startups through Ideaspace Philippines, technical consultant for the National Privacy Commission, and part-time infosec training instructor at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. He also worked as a full-time consultant for almost three years at the UP Information Technology Development Center (ITDC).

He actively participates in bug bounties by legally hacking companies who offer cash rewards for finding and reporting valid bug reports. In 2019, he and other hackers were invited to a private live hacking tournament hosted by Facebook and Google in Singapore. He placed 7th after discovering and reporting multiple bugs in Facebook and providing the best-written report.

“I am delighted to be the CEO of Secuna at a critical time when companies need to embrace cybersecurity at the core level of their businesses,” said Dumanhug.

“As a co-founder, I’ve had the privilege of seeing firsthand how Secuna’s innovation is responding to organizations’ cybersecurity needs with its unique penetration test approach tapping the best ethical hackers across the globe. As demand to protect corporate and essential data escalates amid an evolving threat landscape, Secuna is the best penetration test platform to address these challenges.”