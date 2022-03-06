Teleperformance PH unveils first ‘Cloud Campus Jeepney’

To showcase its Cloud Campus work-at-home solution, BPO firm Teleperformance Philippines has launched the Cloud Campus Jeepney, a mobile cloud connected workstation that simulates a fully enabled work-at-home experience.

Photo from Teleperformance PH

Introduced at the Sunlife Amphitheatre, the Cloud Campus Jeepney is a functioning mobile workstation connected to the cloud that will allow people to work and stay connected even on the road.

It showcases the digital capabilities of the TP Cloud Campus solutions, giving visitors a fully connected work-at-home experience. The Jeepney will be parked at the amphitheater until March 6, 2022 and will soon go to various locations around Metro Manila.

Launched in early 2021, the Cloud Campus solution is a new global operating model of Teleperformance, specifically designed to enable a work-at-home environment, allowing brands to expand their business and deliver customer experiences through Teleperformance’s cloud-centric solution.

Home-based interaction experts can work from anywhere and remain connected to their Teleperformance team through the Cloud Campus hubs, which come with features to help employees stay engaged and connected, while maintaining operational efficiency.

Photo from Teleperformance PH

Currently, there are two main Teleperformance Cloud Campus hubs located at TP Fairview, Quezon City and at TP Aura, Taguig City and multiple smaller kiosks which serve as the operational command center of virtual teams.

“TP Cloud Campus enables Teleperformance Philippines to bridge people with their favorite brands around the world 24/7. Designed to harmonize onsite and remote work environments, TP Cloud Campus encompasses virtual talent acquisition, training, learning and development, quality control, data security, as well as workforce performance management,” said Teleperformance Philippines chief operations officer Joey Marquez.