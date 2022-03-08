PH e-commerce firm launches e-hardware store

Philippine-based e-commerce firm Konstruk recently launched its e-hardware platform to make transactions for home improvement and construction supplies a seamless experience for both customers and merchants.

The Konstruk team

The company said Konstruk was built on the realization that while many businesses have transitioned online, the construction sector has not been able to fully do so.

“Majority of the merchants from the construction sector, especially the MSMEs, are still brick-and-mortar stores or do not have sufficient capabilities to bring their business online,” said Konstruk founder and chief executive officer Rommel Bulalacao, a 30-year veteran of the construction field.

The company also noted that the pandemic emphasized the importance of having an online presence. As the construction sector was not spared from the losses inflicted by the pandemic, small-to-medium businesses were among the heaviest casualties, especially with the absence of an online platform.

“There was no dedicated concept yet for the construction and home improvement sector using e-commerce,” Bulalacao said.

Konstruk said it wants to help community hardware stores, wholesalers and distributors, and manufacturers of construction materials including home appliances and furniture become part of the online business ecosystem to promote new products and push their inventory through the platform.

Customers can also shop at Konstruk website and app and choose from a range of products. Payment can be made via the Metrobank payment gateway system and GCash.