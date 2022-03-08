SKY Fiber launches new plans offering ‘sweet spot’ for speed, price

Broadband firm SKY Fiber has announced its enhanced Super Speed Plans, which are tailored to the everyday Internet usage of Filipinos.

Alan Supnet, SKY’s head of consumer broadband, said the new plans aim to find the ‘sweet spot’ for Filipino consumers in terms of speed and affordability.

“In these challenging times, it is always a struggle to find the right home Internet service provider that understands your basic needs as a customer. The issue stems from the difficult balancing act between product and price,” Supnet said.

SKY Fiber plans offer speeds of up to 50Mbps (P1,699/month), 100Mbps (P2,299/month), and 150Mbps (P2,799/month), which are speeds recommended for a household with 3-4 members doing online classes, working from home, or streaming content.

The Unli Broadband + HD Cable TV Plans have speeds of up to 80Mbps (P2,499/month) and 150Mbps (P2,999/month), and more channels. These come with the SKY Evo digibox that allows users to access limitless content via SKYcable channels and streaming apps such as HBO GO, iWantTFC, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Spotify.

On top of these new offerings, SKY Fiber said it also boosted the speeds of select plans by as much as 50% more on the published Internet speed for free until April 30. For example, those subscribed to Plan 50Mbps can experience up to 75Mbps of Internet speed until the end of April at no additional cost.

Free WiFi Mesh devices are still bundled with all SKY Fiber Super Speed Plans to amplify its WiFi coverage and value for money. The number of WiFi Mesh units included depend on the chosen plan.

“A spotty or bad connection is not always caused by poor speed, but by a lack of good signal. Due to the fact that houses are built differently and vary in size, the modem may not always distribute the signal properly throughout the house at all times,” said SKY’s head of research and product development Joevel Rivera.

“However, with SKY Fiber WiFi Mesh, areas or rooms with poor signal can receive internet connection, eliminating dead zones in the house.”

Aside from offering the new Super Speed options, SKY Fiber still has its most affordable plan with up to 20Mbps (P999/month) and highest speed plan with up to 200Mbps (P3,499/month).

It also introduced the 30Mbps Unli Broadband Plan (P1,299/month) and 40Mbps Unli Broadband + HD Cable TV Plan (P1,699/month) as basic packages for those on a tighter budget.

SKY Fiber is available for residents in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Baguio, Cebu, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, GenSan, and Zamboanga.