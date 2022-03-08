Toyota PH brings in more tech features in all-new Avanza

Carmaker Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has officially launched the 2022 update of the Toyota Avanza, which is being positioned as the Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV).

First introduced in the Philippines in 2006, the Avanza is now on its third generation with more tech features and striking design upgrades for its 2022 reinvention. The all-new MPV was developed as a spacious vehicle which can seat seven people with room to spare for items and luggage.

“The Philippines loves commercial vehicles or CVs. Through the years, MPVs have served as a practical choice for the day-to-day needs of Filipino families,” said TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto during the vehicle launch.

“And we love giving our customers choices. That is why, we are reintroducing our reliable, tried-and-tested model in the compact MPV segment. I am sure this full model change of this well-loved family car will bring more happiness for all,” he added.

The new Avanza comes in four variants, each variant developed to cater to specific needs. The suggested retail price for the 2022 Avanza starts at P813,000.

The model gets an updated exterior featuring a “sleek and active” design, split-type LED headlamps and for the G variant, 16” alloy wheels.

It also comes with additional convenience as it now has the push start button system and a 4.2” TFT Multi-Information display for the G variant, and auto-fold side mirrors for both G and E variants. It also has adopted the new front-wheel drive architecture and CVT transmission.

The interior similarly gets the feeling of novelty with the new 2-tone seat material and flexible 7-seating adjustments with Long Sofa Mode feature and ample luggage space.

On the tech department, it now carries an 8” Audio Display that has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity available for the G and E variants, and USB ports available for recharging each family member’s devices.

For safety, the G and E variants are equipped with a back camera and back sensor, while the G variant is equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Camera Traffic Alert for easier parking and maneuver. It also features Vehicle Stability Control and 6 SRS airbags (G variant).

The All-New Avanza is available in all of Toyota dealerships across the country with the following variants, colors, and SRP: