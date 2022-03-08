Xiaomi wraps up registrations for upcoming Wild Rift tourney

Consumer electronics and gaming brand Xiaomi is doing its last call for participating teams who will be clashing against each other on the Summoner’s Rift during the first ever Xiaomi Wild Rift Philippine Cup powered by the Redmi Note 11 Series.

Only players ages 18 and up will be allowed to join the Xiaomi Wild Rift Philippine Cup. Each team must be composed of five players with an optional substitute player in case of player unavailability.

Up to 128 teams will be selected by the registration period’s conclusion at exactly midnight on March 8, 2022. The next stage will continue on March 16 and 17 for the qualifiers where only the top 16 teams in a series of matches will proceed to the Group Stage.

The Group Stage will occur in two separate days – March 24 and March 31, with each group consisting of four teams and concludes with a single victor, producing four teams who will cross swords in the Playoffs.

The final stage, as well as the Group Stage, will be broadcasted live on the Xiaomi Philippines Facebook page where the company will crown the inaugural Xiaomi Wild Rift Philippine Cup grand champion.

The winning team is set to receive a cash prize of P50,000, followed by while second and third place receiving P35,000 and P15,000 respectively. The tournament is intended to highlight the gaming prowess of the Redmi Note 11 available in two storage variants: 4GB+64GB (P8,999) and 6GB+128GB P9,999.