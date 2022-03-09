Google launches election trends page for PH polls

Internet giant Google has launched a Google Trends Philippine Elections page, a tool that helps surface the top queries, topics, and most-searched presidential and vice-presidential candidates running in the elections.

The page also includes data on the top policy issues searched in each part of the country, such as agriculture, economy, education and tourism among others. All the charts from the page are embeddable and will continue to update even after they’re placed on the website of a local media.

The Google Trends Philippine Elections is not a poll or survey and does not reflect voting intentions. It merely reflects people’s search interest about particular topics at a local level over a period of time. A spike in a particular search query does not reflect that a candidate is somehow “popular” or “winning”.

