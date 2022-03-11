In first in PH TV history, TV5 holds first Messenger voting for singing contest

Broadcast station TV5 said it has partnered with Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, to launch a Philippine-first broadcast innovation through its program “Sing Galing”.

Through the partnership, Sing Galing fans are given the power to vote for their favorite grand finalists through a free voting experience on Messenger, highlighting a seamless merging of broadcast and social platforms that will allow audiences to watch entertaining content and be a part of it as well.

The Messenger voting platform was implemented for the first time on the “Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition Ultimate Pa-SING-katan” grand finals last March 5, with thousands of Ka-awitbahays (Sing Galing viewers) voting for free and “Coverboy Crushie” Patrick Quiroz emerging as Ultimate BidaOke Sing-lebrity with 67% of the total votes.

“Our partnership with Meta strengthens our commitment to integrate live television with digital and bring together quality content, audience engagement and free social platforms to enrich the content experiences of our viewers. We at Cignal are thrilled to explore the possibilities of expanding our platforms by collaborating with partners like Meta who have shaped the way we consume content,” said Robert P. Galang, president and CEO of Cignal TV and TV5.

Once again, during the upcoming Sing Galing Kantastic Finale on March 12, fans can vote for their favorite artists by typing VOTE as a comment in Sing Galing’s Facebook Page or via Messenger.

Clicking “Get Started” will show a photo carousel of the acts eligible for voting. They can scroll through the carousel, choose their favorite act, then click to VOTE. One vote per Facebook profile will be accepted.

“We are proud to empower Filipinos with a way to support their favorite artists during the Sing Galing finale. By partnering with Meta, we can provide Filipino fans with accessible voting access through Messenger anywhere in the Philippines, allowing our audience not only to watch entertaining content but to engage and be a part of it,” shared Peter Edward Dizon, head of business development at Cignal.

“Messenger brings friends, families, and communities closer together while giving them access to a world beyond their walls. Beyond connecting with friends, it has also become a thriving channel for brands, developers, and consumers to connect with each other and the things they love. Our partnership with TV5 reflects a dynamic and integrated way for artists and fans to stay connected,” said Joyee Biswas, APAC director of Media Partnerships at Meta.

The Sing Galing Kantastic Finale will air on March 12, 6 PM on TV5 and will stream on the official Facebook pages of TV5 and Sing Galing.