Lazada holding ‘epic’ party to mark 10 years in e-commerce space

Marking 10 years in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, e-commerce platform Lazada is throwing a big party and inviting shoppers to embark on their own personalized Lazada journey with the app’s Time Machine feature.

In a 10th anniversary special, Lazada’s LazLive channel also packs in 10 hours of non-stop livestream programs, exclusive giveaways, and celebrity performances at its signature Super Party, counting down to Lazada’s Epic 10th Birthday Sale that starts at midnight on March 27.

“We are proud to be commemorating 10 years of investing into the Philippine digital economy, becoming a top trusted lifestyle destination. In the road ahead, we will continue to empower more MSMEs to transform and scale their businesses. At the same time, with the increasing high-quality assortment and Shoppertainment offerings, Lazada hopes to further uplift our customers’ lifestyles with greater convenience and entertainment every day,” said Ray Alimurung, chief executive officer of Lazada Philippines.

In a 10th anniversary special on March 26, online shoppers can take part in the ultimate epic Shoppertainment experience by watching the performances, playing interactive games, and winning exciting prizes — all within the Lazada app.

Lazada fans can look forward to counting down to the Epic 10th Birthday Sale with Lazada’s brand ambassadors, including Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo, and SB19 together with stars Julie Anne San Jose, Christian Bautista, and Barbie Forteza, among others.

Three lucky Ka-Lazadas also stand a chance to become the newest Lazada Millionaires at the Super Party. In addition, Lazada is also giving away a brand-new condominium unit worth P2.3 million as well as P18 million worth of prizes and vouchers at Lazada’s Epic Super Party, which will take place from 10PM to 11:30 PM, March 26, and will be broadcast on LazLive, GMA Network, GTV, as well as Lazada’s official TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

Lazada is also giving online shoppers and aspiring content creators a chance to win up to P10,000 weekly when they showcase their Lazada Buys at Lazada’s content creation platform “LazTalent: Kaya Mo? Show Mo!” Epic 10th Birthday Sale.

In addition, catch the LazLive Shopping Fest shows from March 18-24 to discover early birthday treats, piso deals, and win prizes.

Finally, Rochelle Pangilinan and the LazTalent Superstars will perform for the LazLive Super Shop-a-Thon where deals as low as P1 are available. There will also be lucky winners of up to P110,000 on March 27.

Lazada will also launch a #ShareYourEpic birthday social media contest across Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. From March 10 to 22, consumers in the Philippines can share their most epic birthday wish on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter and be one of 10 lucky winners of P10,000 worth of Lazada vouchers.

During the Epic 10 Birthday Sale, shoppers can also experience Lazada’s latest AI and AR-powered Virtual Try-On technology when shopping at the LazMall flagship stores of Bobbi Brown, Estée Lauder and MAC, and immerse in hyper-realistic virtual makeovers with the beauty brands’ signature products before making a purchase.

Earlier this month, Lazada also lauded 18 outstanding women sellers at its second annual Lazada Forward Women Awards held recently during International Women’s Day on March 8. The Awards spotlighted the achievements of the award recipients who found their creative niche, challenged social norms, and grew the success of their businesses through the Lazada platform.