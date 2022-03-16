Pokémon Kids TV marks 1st year with Cat’s Kitchen ‘Sweets Paradise’

Pokémon Kids TV marked its first anniversary last February 1. This channel is an official Pokémon YouTube learning channel that offers a wide range of contents for children, such as Pokémon songs, nursery rhymes, and educational content.

Pokémon Kids TV also highlights its growing popularity from kids all over the world, surpassing 2 million subscribers and gaining more than 60 million total views just within a year.

To mark the occasion, Pokémon Kids TV and famous Chinese video creator team Cat’s Kitchen have produced a series of live-action CGI videos titled “Pokémon Sweets Paradise.” The series illustrates a warm day-to-day life of a man who lives together with Pokémon and features the process of making sweets.

Following the popularity in China, the series is scheduled to be localized in English and made available on Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel. There are three episodes in total and, each of which will be released in March, April, and May respectively.

In addition to English localization, Thai, Indonesian, and Hindi subtitles will also be added, in hopes that more kids and parents from different regions can come into contact with Pokémon.

Cat’s Kitchen is a famous video creator team from China that focuses on the theme around food. The team started its activity in 2013 and had garnered more than 60 million followers and 78 billion video views in China.

The founder, Lao Dao, who appears in the video as himself, has gained a lot of support from many fans for his affectionate homemade food and warm atmosphere. In the future, the channel also plans to collaborate with different creators and create videos in various genres. Here is Cat’s Kitchen YouTube channel.

Aside from the localization of “Pokémon Sweets Paradise”, the channel also has a plan to localize more Pokémon songs in different languages such as Thai, Indonesian, and Hindi, with “Pi-Pi-Pi-Pi☆Pikachu” song as its pilot project. The “Pi-Pi-Pi-Pi☆Pikachu” song in different languages is now available in the following links: (Thai version) https://youtu.be/FyBuJpEQ1sE, (Indonesia version) https://youtu.be/pJocc2c3w8U , (Hindi version) https://youtu.be/z6yYOWwsIY8.