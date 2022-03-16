To mark 6th year, Radenta offers free trial on MS Office 365

To mark its 6th anniversary, local tech firm Radenta Technologies is offering a free 3-month trial on Microsoft Office 365 Business Basic from March to September. Those from areas affected by typhoon Odette will get an additional three months free for a total of six months.

This effort is in line with Radenta’s aim to help small businesses and schools get back on track at the tail end of the pandemic as well as boost productivity in the workforce.

Microsoft Office 365 Business Basic provides a custom business-class email address with Outlook that includes a 50GB mailbox per user. It creates a hub for teamwork to connect people using Microsoft Teams where it facilitates online meetings and video conferencing for up to a total mix of internal and external 1,000 participants. It also offers up to 300 licenses per organization.

The Microsoft Office 365 Business Basic is compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and the two most recent versions of macOS. All languages included.

The free 3-month trial package of Microsoft Office 365 Business Basic includes online use of all up-to-date Office 365 applications like Word, Excel, Powerpoint, OneNote, and Outlook. No installations required.

Included as well is Microsoft Teams. More than a conferencing tool, Microsoft Teams enables businesses to perform many essential tasks remotely with features like Presenter Modes, Webinar capabilities, Tasks, Lists, Shifts, Approvals, Reading Progress, and features such as break-out rooms, attendance reports, spotlight and many more.

The third inclusion is one of the most popular, advantageous and user-friendly cloud storage services in the market. Microsoft OneDrive is a must have for businesses regardless of size.

OneDrive is a cloud-based document library that integrates with Microsoft Office. It organizes all work in one place. Files are stored in the cloud and are easily accessed using a simple Web browser. It stores and shares files with up to 1 TB of cloud storage per user.

There are many ways how OneDrive benefits a small business.

Anywhere Access. It easily stores and discovers individual and shared work files in Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams from all devices. Offline edits will automatically sync the next time the user goes online.

Seamless Collaboration. OneDrive securely shares files and allows real-time shared collaboration using Word, Excel, and PowerPoint across web, mobile and desktop.

Untethered Mobility. OneDrive mobile app allows user to create, view, edit and share files on the go. It easily captures whiteboards and scan work receipts, business cards and other paper documents for safekeeping.

Controls for Security. It backs up and protects files. Users can effortlessly recover files caused by accidental delete or malicious attacks. Administrators can manage security policies to keep information safe such as granting access to ensure files are only available to intended parties.

