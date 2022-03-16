US remote software firm expands into SE Asia, appoints VST-ECS as PH distributor

Boston-based remote software maker GoTo has announced its entry into Southeast Asia with a channel-first approach focused on Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. It has appointed local tech distributor VST-ECS as its partner for the country.

The announcement follows the recent news in early February of LogMeIn rebranding to GoTo. The technology solutions company offers flexible-work software for businesses of all sizes. Aside from its collaboration solutions (GoTo Meeting and GoToWebinar), it also offers a host of IT management solutions built for SMEs yet powerful enough to handle enterprise needs.

Together with its international presence in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, GoTo said it is committed to supporting SMEs globally and across the region with their changing flexible work collaboration and IT support needs.

It is estimated that there are more than 70 million SMEs in Southeast Asia as of 2020, accounting for 99% of all businesses in the region and employing over 140 million people.

The company is seeing a huge opportunity to grow as the Covid-19 pandemic has created a shift in the way employees prefer to work over the past two years.

A recent study by EY found only 15% of the Southeast Asian workforce indicating that they prefer to work from the office full time. The majority would prefer to work anywhere (32%), work remotely full time (29%), or in a hybrid work arrangement (23%). Despite the obvious increase in organizational reliance on digital tools for employees, the study found that only 42% of organizations are utilizing productivity tools.

“At GoTo, we understand the unique challenges faced by SMEs and are dedicated to focusing our resources to address these pain points. We want to bring this set of knowledge to better serve Southeast Asia together with our ecosystem of partners, and best-in-class collaboration and support products,” said Lindsay Brown, vice president and general manager at GoTo Asia Pacific.

“Expanding our footprint into this region with a channel-first approach means our customers can benefit from product expertise and local support provided by skilled partners. With the importance of channel as part of our expansion strategy, I’m pleased to announce Yvette McEnearney’s promotion as channel director for Asia Pacific where she’ll now lead our channel sales team across Asia Pacific.”

GoTo also announced the release of a new IT management & support (ITSM) product, GoTo Resolve, which modernizes IT support by bringing together all the tools that SMEs need.

GoTo’s unified administration center brings together its unified communications and collaboration (UCC) solutions, giving IT professionals a single app from which they can manage their users, entitlements, and configurations.

Over the past year, GoTo’s Southeast Asia team established a local channel program with partners including Ingram Micro in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, as well VST-ECS in the Philippines. GoTo plans to make additional hires locally to support its regional expansion plan in 2022.

With this announcement, GoTo is also introducing the new GoTo Partner Network, designed to empower its growing ecosystem of partners with additional ways to attract customers and increase revenue.

With an expanded global focus, current and new partners can now benefit from additional investments in marketing, new integrations, and support for multiple partner types (MSPs, resellers, and distributors). The program includes a formalized tiering model with associated benefits relative to performance. This creates additional revenue opportunities for providing remote support, endpoint management, and additional GoTo collaboration products.