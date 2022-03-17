Rampant cable-cutting in Visayas sends 16 individuals to prison

Rampant cable-cutting incidents in Cebu, Bacolod, and Bohol are making restoration efforts in areas ravaged by Typhoon Odette more difficult to complete, according to Globe Telecom.

The strong tropical cyclone toppled cell sites in the Visayas region, a large number of which are in Cebu. Main lines and secondary backup lines were also compromised, including those in Bacolod and Bohol.

Globe said it is on its final phase of restoration and expects to reach 100% before the end of March. Unfortunately, the telco said some unscrupulous individuals have been hampering company activities by stealing copper cables used for telecom services.

“Even as our engineers and technical teams work relentlessly in order to bring services back to normal, this illegal activity of cutting and stealing cables adds up to the service areas we need to restore,” said Yoly Crisanto, SVP and group corporate communications officer at Globe.

To address the problem, Globe said it is working closely with barangay tanods and the Philippine National Police in the Visayas for its Bantay-Kable operations.

“We are further strengthening our Bantay-Kable operations in Visayas to deter theft from destroying our cables and hindering the delivery of services to our customers. Together with local authorities and barangay officials, we are going after them and making sure that they face the full force of the law,” said Jojo Viray, Globe safety and security lead for Visayas Security Operations.

In the first three months of the year, the Globe Security Team, in coordination with local authorities, arrested 30 individuals for stealing Globe copper cables in Cebu, Bacolod, and Bohol. Minors caught in the operations were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

In 2021, a total of 38 persons were arrested for the same illegal activity, while 11 remain at large. Globe said it has filed criminal cases against these individuals.

Meanwhile, 16 culprits, including third-party contractors of other networks and Globe field technicians, have been convicted for theft and sent to prison.

RA 8484 or the Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998 regulates the issuance and use of access devices, prohibits fraudulent acts committed against them, and provides necessary penalties.

“This deplorable act not only adversely impacts Globe’s operations but also affects our customers who rely on connectivity to work, learn, and play. We are seeking support from the public to immediately report cable theft incidents,” said Viray.