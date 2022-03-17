Record growth in fiber biz allows PLDT to post P33-B revenue in 2021

PLDT reported on Thursday, March 13, that it posted unprecedented growth for its fiber business as it nearly doubled its revenue growth at 82% or P14.9 billion to P33 billion year-on-year, with net adds of 1.13 million new fiber subscribers in 2021 alone.

PLDT and Smart president and CEO Al Panlilio

“2021 proved to be a record-breaking year for PLDT as we delivered all-time highs across the board despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, calamities and hyper competition,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT and Smart president and CEO.

Exceeding the original target for 2021 of a million new fiber subscribers, PLDT’s total fixed broadband customers are now nearly three million, a record high for the group, as it continues to average over 107,000 monthly installations at the end of the year.

In 2022, PLDT said its Home team is aiming to target deeper penetration in Luzon and continue its roll out in new areas for growth in Visayas and Mindanao.

“This exceptional performance sets the foundation for 2022 and beyond as we continue to build on our strengths as an integrated telco, and on our commitment to serve our customers in the best way possible,” he added.

PLDT officials are optimistic on its Home business as it will likely further grow its revenues at an accelerated pace as it adds more fiber customers, and as the market remains underpenetrated at approximately 20%, compared with up to 50% penetration in the Asian region.

“We continuously expand our network and upgrade our broadband speeds so that Filipinos can have better digital experiences to earn, work, and study from their homes, because fast internet has become an essential that families depend on to progress and live better,” said Jeremiah de la Cruz, senior advisor home business at PLDT.