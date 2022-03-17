Along with its Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi Wath S1 Series and Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro for global markets – its latest wearable products that would come with premium aesthetics and advanced product features.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 (left) and the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active

“We are seeing more and more consumers viewing wearables as everyday essentials for a variety of use cases, such as health and wellness, convenience and connection, or even personal style,” said Steven Shi, AIoT deputy manager of Xiaomi International.

“As a leading wearables brand, Xiaomi will focus on delivering more high-end wearable products in 2022, products that not only enhance the premium smartphone experience, but also offer entirely new possibilities in a connected lifestyle.”

Xiaomi Watch S1 Series

Created for the modern professional with a busy schedule and sophisticated lifestyle, the all-new Xiaomi Watch S1 has a classic and streamlined design, with sapphire glass and a stainless-steel frame housing the watch’s 1.43” AMOLED display. Strap options include classic leather or fluororubber in various colors.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active, on the other hand, offers colorful and highly customizable sports styling with maximum comfort. With the always-on 1.43″ AMOLED display, the metal bezel offers lightweight durability, while the watch frame comes in three color options, and six choices of vibrantly colored straps.

With a total of 117 fitness modes, including 19 professional modes for users to choose among, Xiaomi Watch S1 and S1 Active can automatically kick into gear when it detects walking and running, either outdoors or on a treadmill. Compatible with Strava and Apple Health apps, the devices also maintain enhanced health tracking for comprehensive awareness, including SpO 2 blood oxygen saturation tracking, female health monitoring, and improved sleep monitoring.

Built for life on the go, Xiaomi Watch S1 Series supports Bluetooth calls, payments via Mastercard NFC, and Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. On a full charge, the battery can power 12 days of typical usage, or up to 24 days on battery saver mode, with magnetic charging capabilities.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Series quick specs:





Xiaomi Watch S1 Xiaomi Watch S1 Active Design & Dimension • 1.43” AMOLED

• Sapphire glass

• 316L grade stainless steel frame

• 46.5 x 46.5 x 11mm

• 52g

• 200 Watch faces

• Strap options: Fluororubber: Silver, BlackLeather: Blue, Black, Brown • 1.43” AMOLED

• Lightweight, durable metal bezel

• 46.5 x 47.3 x 11mm

• 36.3g

• 200 Watch faces

• Strap options: Moon White, Space Black, Ocean Blue, Yellow, Green, Orange Frame colors: Moon White, Space Black, Ocean Blue Battery life 12 days 12 days Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 BLE Bluetooth 5.2 BLE GPS Dual-band 4-system Dual-band 4-system Fitness Tracking 117 Sports modes All-day heart rate and SpO 2 monitoring 117 Sports modes All-day heart rate and SpO 2 monitoring Water Resistance 5ATM 5ATM

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro

The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro, on the other hand, sports combo of hardware and software advances, including a 10mm dual-magnet dynamic driver with sectional DLC coating, as well as support for LHDC 4.0 audio codec.

In addition, Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro offers an immersive listening experience featuring up to 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation. Users can choose between three ANC modes, or choose Adaptive mode which let the earbuds adjust automatically based on the ambient noise level. With Transparency modes, users can remain aware of their surroundings while on the move.

The all-new next-gen Dimensional audio feature creates a 360-degree soundscape, reproducing a next-generation audio experience similar to theaters. When set to track head movement mode, each individual sound detail retains its position, creating a true-to-life 3D experience as listeners move their heads. With a comfortable and secure-fit, and dual-device connectivity, the earbuds can power up to 6 hours of playback on one charge, or 24 hours with the case.

Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro Quick Specs:

Design & Dimension • Earbuds: 34.01 x 20.38 x 23.22mm

• Battery case: 65 x 48.5 x 24mm

• Colors: Gloss White, Carbon Black Battery life • 6 hours (single charge)

• 24 hours (with case) Connectivity • Bluetooth 5.2 BLE Audio • Audio Codec: SBC/AAC/LHDC 4.0

• ANC Depth: Up to 40dB

• ANC Modes: Light, Balanced, Deep, Adaptive

• Transparency modes: Enhance Voice, Transparency

• Dimensional audio with track head movement Protection • Certified IP55 protection

The Xiaomi Watch S1 will be available for purchase at a recommended retail price of $269, Xiaomi Watch S1 Active at a price of $199, and Xiaomi 3T Pro at a price of $199.