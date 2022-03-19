Pinoy-made shooter game to debut on March 22

What started out as a series of experiments to test the 3D creation tool Unreal Engine 4 has now morphed into a full-blown 3 versus 3 competitive first-person shooter (FPS) game filled to the brim with easter eggs on Filipino culture and myths.

Project Xandata, set to open early access this March alongside a exhibition match showcase with Filipino gaming personalities, takes inspiration from the RPG shooter game Destiny (2014), the military science fiction elements of Halo, and the arena-style goodness of Quake.

The aesthetic concept for the playable characters in-game gives a nod to Capcom’s Megaman. The result is a fast-paced FPS title with gun mechanics that prioritize precision and ability kit customization for situational scenarios.

During its early stages of development, Project Xandata became a regular presenter in local events like the Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) and Pinoy Gaming Festival (PGF). Aside from the Philippines, the game’s developer Secret 6 also has branches in San Francisco and Madrid.

At launch, players will get to choose among three different character classes. Each one can be played with their basic form, or augmented with elemental-infused skills.

The weapon specialist Marksman performs better with long-range offense tactics, the stealthy Agent utilizes cloaking and illusions to assassinate adversaries, and the buff Juggernaut is all about explosive AoE attacks.

Since positioning is vital to the Marksman class, its two elemental augmentations revolve around mobility: the Malandoq Bolt and Galura Wind. Malandoq Bolt represents lightning, and is based on the Visayan god of war Malandok. Galura Wind, represents the air element, and is named after the legendary giant bird from Higaonon Myths of Mindanao, Galura.

For the in-game assassin Agent character class, the elemental augmentations prioritize deception and speed. With the Bakunawa Shadow, a mythological sea creature that devoured the moon based on Filipino lore, players get access to invisibility-based kits. The Suimuran Ice enhancement, on the other hand, brings illusion-based skills and is inspired from the Visayan god of the underworld Simuran.

Finally, the Juggernaut armored class can leverage on either the heavy firepower of the Bathala fire, based on Philippine mythology’s creator of Earth, or the durability style of the Magwayen Well – named after the Visayan God of the Sea.

Interested players can already add Project Xandata to their Steam wishlists. Lenovo will also be dangling a Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop as prize for a lucky viewer of “LFG! Project Xandata Launch Show” on the game’s official Facebook page.