NEDA to unveil national innovation agenda, Ambisyon e-Village

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said it will launch the National Innovation Agenda and the AmBisyon e-Village on April 21 in time for the annual National Innovation Day.

The AmBisyon e-Village is an online innovation platform where Filipino innovators can expand their network, exchange knowledge, and adopt new technologies or innovative solutions.

NEDA undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon stressed the importance of innovation, which is critical to the country’s economic growth and job creation.

“Innovation is critical for growth and development because it creates new and better products and processes,” said Edillon.

“The Philippine Innovation Act serves as the strategic direction towards strengthening the country’s knowledge-based economic development.”

“Under the Act, we can introduce different types of innovation that play distinct roles at various developmental stages across several sectors,” said Edillon.

Signed into law in 2019, the Philippine Innovation Act establishes the National Innovation Council (NIC), which is the government’s main coordinating body for innovation policies.

The council is drafting the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) which will outline the country’s 10-year vision and long-term goals to improve innovation governance and raise overall productivity.

Edillon also gave an overview of the Philippine Innovation Toolkit and the AmBisyon e-Village. The toolkit was developed in collaboration with USAID- Science, Technology, Research and Innovation for Development (STRIDE) Program to serve as the core platform for NIASD Co-Creation Workshops.