PSA to roll out mobile phone version of national ID

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said it is set to launch a mobile version of the PhilID as a digital alternative to the physical PhilID card to maximize the use of the PhilSys in digital transactions.

Image from PNA

In support of the earlier PSA advisory, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has instructed local banks that the PhilID, in both physical and mobile formats, shall be accepted as sufficient proof of identity without the need for another ID.

The PSA said a total of 8.17 million cards have already been distributed to Filipinos who have registered for PhilSys Step 1 and Step 2 as of February 2022 which makes up 24.2 percent of the set target for 2022, which is to deliver 33.8 million PhilIDs.

“We, at PSA, together with the Philippine Postal Corporation (Post Office) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, are doing our best to accommodate millions of Filipinos who have successfully registered for PhilSys Step 1 and Step 2,” said PSA assistant secretary Rosalinda P. Bautista, deputy national statistician of the PhilSys Registry Office.

The PSA has urged registrants who have received their PhilIDs and the accompanying letter containing their PhilSys Number (PSN) to refrain from posting it on social media to safeguard their personal information.

The PSA also reminded those who are awaiting the delivery of their PhilID to keep their transaction slip which, along with a valid ID, will be presented to the Philippine Postal Corporation personnel delivering their PhilID card and PSN letter.