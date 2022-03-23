Lazada’s epic 10th birthday sale offers exciting deals

Lazada is throwing a big bash for its “epic 10th birthday sale” happening from March 27 to 29. Ka-Lazadas can also enjoy nationwide free shipping with no minimum spend, 10% Lazada Bonus Discount for every P1,000 spend, and 10% cashback during the 3-day sale.
They can look forward to bagging deals from these brands and sellers:
Electronics:
- OPPO– Enjoy up to 57% off + vouchers, freebies and free shipping
- Huawei– Up to 48% off + free shipping and vouchers
- JBL– Up to 52% OFF + Free Shipping & Vouchers
- Logitech– Up to 60% Off + Free Shipping, Cashback and More
- Tefal– Up to 50% off, free Shipping & Vouchers
- Deerma – Up to 90% off, free shipping and vouchers
- TCL– Up to 40% off Free Shipping & Vouchers
- Platinum– Up to 50% off, Free Shipping & Vouchers
- Asus– Up to 15% off on all laptops + Free Shipping
- DJI– Up to 70% + Free Shipping and Vouchers
Fashion:
- Converse– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping +Vouchers
- Bench– Up to P99 OFF on Regular Apparel + Free Shipping + Vouchers
- Nike Philippines– Up to 40% off + free shipping + voucher + flexi combo
- Herschel– Up to 60% OFF + Free Shipping + Vouchers
- Vision Express– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping
- Tala by Kyla– Buy 1 Take 1 + Lucky 99 Assorted Items + Free Shipping, Cashback, Vouchers, Freebies!
- GOODLIFE CLOTHING– Early Lazada-Exclusive release with P50 off + Up to 10% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Flexi Combo deals
- Viajecito– Up to 10% off + Vouchers + Free shipping
- DNEMNLPH– Up to 70% off + Free Shipping, Vouchers, & Freebies
- Moving Peach– Up to 30% off +Free Shipping + Vouchers + Flexi Combo deals+free gift
- SKMEI Global– Up to 55%off+Exclusive release with PHP 200 off+ Vouchers+ Flexi Combo deals + Free shipping
Personal Care, Health & Beauty, Mother & Baby, and Groceries:
- Pampers– Up to 58% off + vouchers + free shipping + gifts
- Lactum– Up to 40% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping + Freebies
- Johnson & Johnson– Up to 50% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping + Gifts
- Unilever Beauty – Up to 50% off + vouchers + free shipping + Gifts
- Olay– Up to 50% off + vouchers + free shipping + Gifts
- Maybelline– Full day B1T1 + Buy 699, Get 1000 worth of freebies
- Kiehl’s– Buy 1, Get 1 Skin Sets! Plus, up to 23 freebies
- P&G Home Care– Up to 50% off + vouchers + free shipping
- Abbott– Up to 50% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping + Freebies
Home & Living, Sports & Outdoors and Toys & Games, and Motors:
- Tefal– Up to 50% off
- Locaupin– Up to 89% OFF
- 3M– Up to 50% off + vouchers + free gift and free shipping
- Bosch Tools– Up to 60% off + free shipping, vouchers and freebies
- LEGO– Up to 40% off
- Intex– Up to 50% off
- Fisher Price– Up to 70% off
- Hydro Flask– Up to 30% off + free shipping + vouchers
- Big Bad Wolf– Up to 95% off
- Spyder– Up to 35% off
- Carote– Premium Quality Cooking collection up to 70% off
Global collection
- POCO Official Global Store – Up to 50% off
- Realme Global Official Store – Up to 70% off
- ZANZEA Official Store – Up to 70% off, PH Warehouse free shipping
- MUSSO – Up to 70% off
- Carote Official Store – Up to 70% off PH Warehouse free shipping
- FINETOO – Up to 23% off, as low as PHP29
- LANBENA Beauty Mall – 10% Off
- Play HAHA – 10% off
- Ringke Official Store – 20% off
In addition to these epic deals, Ka-Lazadas can also enjoy exclusive bank discounts and cashback from their preferred payment options.
Facebook Comments Box