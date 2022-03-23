Lazada’s epic 10th birthday sale offers exciting deals

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Lazada is throwing a big bash for its “epic 10th birthday sale” happening from March 27 to 29. Ka-Lazadas can also enjoy nationwide free shipping with no minimum spend, 10% Lazada Bonus Discount for every P1,000 spend, and 10% cashback during the 3-day sale.

They can look forward to bagging deals from these brands and sellers:

Electronics:

  • OPPO– Enjoy up to 57% off + vouchers, freebies and free shipping
  • Huawei– Up to 48% off + free shipping and vouchers
  • JBL– Up to 52% OFF + Free Shipping & Vouchers
  • Logitech– Up to 60% Off + Free Shipping, Cashback and More 
  • Tefal– Up to 50% off, free Shipping & Vouchers
  • Deerma – Up to 90% off, free shipping and vouchers
  • TCL– Up to 40% off Free Shipping & Vouchers
  • Platinum– Up to 50% off, Free Shipping & Vouchers
  • Asus– Up to 15% off on all laptops + Free Shipping
  • DJI– Up to 70% + Free Shipping and Vouchers

Fashion:

  • Converse– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping +Vouchers
  • Bench– Up to P99 OFF on Regular Apparel + Free Shipping + Vouchers
  • Nike Philippines– Up to 40% off + free shipping + voucher + flexi combo
  • Herschel– Up to 60% OFF + Free Shipping + Vouchers
  • Vision Express– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping
  • Tala by Kyla– Buy 1 Take 1 + Lucky 99 Assorted Items + Free Shipping, Cashback, Vouchers, Freebies!
  • GOODLIFE CLOTHING– Early Lazada-Exclusive release with P50 off + Up to 10% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Flexi Combo deals
  • Viajecito– Up to 10% off + Vouchers + Free shipping
  • DNEMNLPH– Up to 70% off + Free Shipping, Vouchers, & Freebies
  • Moving Peach– Up to 30% off +Free Shipping + Vouchers + Flexi Combo deals+free gift
  • SKMEI Global– Up to 55%off+Exclusive release with PHP 200 off+ Vouchers+ Flexi Combo deals + Free shipping

Personal Care, Health & Beauty, Mother & Baby, and Groceries:

  • Pampers– Up to 58% off + vouchers + free shipping + gifts
  • Lactum– Up to 40% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping + Freebies
  • Johnson & Johnson– Up to 50% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping + Gifts
  • Unilever Beauty – Up to 50% off + vouchers + free shipping + Gifts
  • Olay– Up to 50% off + vouchers + free shipping + Gifts
  • Maybelline– Full day B1T1 + Buy 699, Get 1000 worth of freebies
  • Kiehl’s– Buy 1, Get 1 Skin Sets! Plus, up to 23 freebies
  • P&G Home Care– Up to 50% off + vouchers + free shipping
  • Abbott– Up to 50% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping + Freebies

Home & Living, Sports & Outdoors and Toys & Games, and Motors:

  • Tefal– Up to 50% off
  • Locaupin– Up to 89% OFF
  • 3M– Up to 50% off + vouchers + free gift and free shipping
  • Bosch Tools– Up to 60% off + free shipping, vouchers and freebies
  • LEGO– Up to 40% off 
  • Intex– Up to 50% off
  • Fisher Price– Up to 70% off 
  • Hydro Flask– Up to 30% off + free shipping + vouchers
  • Big Bad Wolf– Up to 95% off
  • Spyder– Up to 35% off 
  • Carote– Premium Quality Cooking collection up to 70% off

Global collection

In addition to these epic deals, Ka-Lazadas can also enjoy exclusive bank discounts and cashback from their preferred payment options.

Facebook Comments Box

Related posts:

  1. Lazada PH holds big online sale to usher in ‘Year of the Pig’
  2. Advocacy partners raise P15M via Lazada digital giving platform
  3. Lazada activates donation platform for ‘Ulysses’ relief efforts
  4. Lazada kicks off sale season with 9.9 Super Show VIP Night Special
Kaijuhost Hosting and WebDesign

Join Our Newsletter! Zero spam, unsubscribe anytime!






Latest Posts

Archives