Lazada’s epic 10th birthday sale offers exciting deals

Lazada is throwing a big bash for its “epic 10th birthday sale” happening from March 27 to 29. Ka-Lazadas can also enjoy nationwide free shipping with no minimum spend, 10% Lazada Bonus Discount for every P1,000 spend, and 10% cashback during the 3-day sale.

They can look forward to bagging deals from these brands and sellers:

Electronics:

OPPO– Enjoy up to 57% off + vouchers, freebies and free shipping

Huawei– Up to 48% off + free shipping and vouchers

JBL– Up to 52% OFF + Free Shipping & Vouchers

Logitech– Up to 60% Off + Free Shipping, Cashback and More

Tefal– Up to 50% off, free Shipping & Vouchers

Deerma – Up to 90% off, free shipping and vouchers

TCL– Up to 40% off Free Shipping & Vouchers

Platinum– Up to 50% off, Free Shipping & Vouchers

Asus– Up to 15% off on all laptops + Free Shipping

DJI– Up to 70% + Free Shipping and Vouchers

Fashion:

Converse– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping +Vouchers

Bench– Up to P99 OFF on Regular Apparel + Free Shipping + Vouchers

Nike Philippines– Up to 40% off + free shipping + voucher + flexi combo

Herschel– Up to 60% OFF + Free Shipping + Vouchers

Vision Express– Up to 50% off + Free Shipping

Tala by Kyla– Buy 1 Take 1 + Lucky 99 Assorted Items + Free Shipping, Cashback, Vouchers, Freebies!

GOODLIFE CLOTHING– Early Lazada-Exclusive release with P50 off + Up to 10% off + Free Shipping + Vouchers + Flexi Combo deals

Viajecito– Up to 10% off + Vouchers + Free shipping

DNEMNLPH– Up to 70% off + Free Shipping, Vouchers, & Freebies

Moving Peach– Up to 30% off +Free Shipping + Vouchers + Flexi Combo deals+free gift

SKMEI Global– Up to 55%off+Exclusive release with PHP 200 off+ Vouchers+ Flexi Combo deals + Free shipping

Personal Care, Health & Beauty, Mother & Baby, and Groceries:

Pampers– Up to 58% off + vouchers + free shipping + gifts

Lactum– Up to 40% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping + Freebies

Johnson & Johnson– Up to 50% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping + Gifts

Unilever Beauty – Up to 50% off + vouchers + free shipping + Gifts

Olay– Up to 50% off + vouchers + free shipping + Gifts

Maybelline– Full day B1T1 + Buy 699, Get 1000 worth of freebies

Kiehl’s– Buy 1, Get 1 Skin Sets! Plus, up to 23 freebies

P&G Home Care– Up to 50% off + vouchers + free shipping

Abbott– Up to 50% off + Vouchers + Free Shipping + Freebies

Home & Living, Sports & Outdoors and Toys & Games, and Motors:

Global collection

In addition to these epic deals, Ka-Lazadas can also enjoy exclusive bank discounts and cashback from their preferred payment options.