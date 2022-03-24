AWS inks tie-up with Edukasyon.ph to offer free cloud skills training program

Tech giant Amazon Web Services (AWS) is collaborating with learning platform Edukasyon.ph to provide free cloud computing skills development and job training through the AWS re/Start program. This program aims to bring upskilling and employment opportunities to the local community.

Photo from Freepik.com

The free 12-week program is aimed towards unemployed or underemployed Filipinos who have limited or no background in information technology, but are seeking to upskill in cloud and gain employment in cloud-related jobs. AWS re/Start covers fundamental AWS cloud skills through scenario-based learning, hands-on labs, and coursework.

The program also covers practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing, to help individuals prepare for entry-level cloud roles. AWS re/Start graduates have developed both technical and soft skills that will prepare them for success in entry-level technology careers. Cohorts in the Philippines will run virtually and be led by an expert instructor with a mix of both live classes and supplemental on-demand videos.

Filipinos can apply to join the program, including those who are unemployed or underemployed. Edukayson.ph is also targeting potential learners in underserved communities such as women, single mothers, women returning to the workforce, LGBTQ+, displaced overseas Filipino workers, people with disabilities, and indigenous peoples.

After completing the program, the learners will receive a voucher to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam. AWS instructors will also facilitate tutor drop-in sessions where learners can ask questions and refresh their knowledge in preparation for the exam.

“AWS re/Start brings ‘net-new’ talent into the workforce, establishing a win-win-win scenario for individuals to launch successful careers in cloud, organizations to increase their competitive edge with in-demand talent, and communities to thrive and grow. We are proud to work with Edukasyon.ph to build the diverse, robust cloud workforce of the future enabling organizations to accelerate their innovation with the AWS Cloud,” said Emmanuel Pillai, head of training and certification for Asean at AWS.

Support and assistance to the learners will continue even after they graduate from the program. Leveraging on its partnerships with institutions, Edukasyon.ph aims to provide placement opportunities to all graduates within six months after the completion of the program.

eCloudvalley (ECV), an AWS partner and one of Edukasyon.ph’s hiring partners for the AWS re/Start program, has committed itself to welcome the graduates of the program to its company.

Edukasyon.ph will also conduct virtual career fairs that will enable more potential employers to meet the graduates and facilitate networking.

“From the beginning, the goal of Edukasyon.ph has been to help Filipino learners with their education and then to ensure that they would have a successful career. We are happy to turn this vision into reality through our collaboration with AWS,” said Grace David, CEO of Edukasyon.ph.

Edukasyon.ph CEO Grace David

Through the collaboration with AWS, Edukayson.ph said t has the opportunity to create a direct impact on the learning journey and upskilling of aspiring tech professionals.

AWS re/Start is a global program delivered in 39 countries and connects more than 90% of graduates with job interview opportunities. Edukasyon.ph will work with its industry partners to facilitate placement for the program graduates in the Philippines.

Interested applicants can submit their application at https://www.edukasyon.ph/awsrestart