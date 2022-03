An independent group of developers who are supporters of presidential candidate Leni Robredo has launched a multiplayer game called “Lugaw Master”.

“Lugaw” or congee has been used by as a derogatory term against Robredo by her political critics but her supporters have since used it to prop up her candidacy.

“We are independent game developers who support Leni Robredo. Lugaw is essential!” the game developers said in their Facebook page.