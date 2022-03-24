To stress importance of research, DepEd unveils ‘E-Saliksik’ portal

To highlight the importance of research in crafting policies within the government, the Department of Education (DepEd) has formally launched the Edukasyon-Saliksik (E-Saliksik) research portal.

The research portal was developed and designed as the central repository for education research at the DepEd.

“Research is very important to support policy formulation in the government. This is where I believe that our research platform will make a great contribution,” DepEd secretary Leonor Briones said.

“The launching of E-Saliksik, the DepEd’s new research portal, provides researchers across the Philippines the opportunity to learn from one another, in the comfort of their work stations as it is accessible remotely,” she added.

The agency said it introduced the platform to make education research more accessible and encourage the conduct and use of research from school to the national level through the sharing of knowledge.

“I look forward, even as we are finishing our term, that the research we make available in the portal will also aid us as we prepare for the continuation of education. We encourage our research managers across governance levels to populate the portal, this portal with quality education research,” Briones said.

The E-Saliksik features different research classifications, including Teaching and Learning, Governance, Human Resources, Child Protection, Disaster Risk Reduction, Inclusive Education, and Gender and Development.

“For us to be able to meet those challenges of education quality, our policy directions and our actions need to be founded on solid research,” DepEd undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said during the launch.