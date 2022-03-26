PCC pushes for data science in competition law, regulatory policies

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said it is bolstering its use of data science tools in its implementation and enforcement of competition law and policy to adapt to the rising use of digital platforms by businesses and consumers.

PCC chairperson Arsenio M. Balisacan

Photo from PCC

The PCC said it is banding with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) for the creation of a data science toolkit that will guide regulators and competition authorities in analyzing data, including those sourced from digital platforms.

The toolkit promotes the use of empirical techniques for competition assessments, including for identifying possible collusive behavior, assessing market power, predicting outcomes of mergers, and determining appropriate penalties for anti-competitive conduct.

“In antitrust, online platforms are among those that benefited the most from the pandemic-induced transition to a digital economy. The strategic use of data can lead to market structures that incentivize players to abuse their dominance. Thus, regulations must adapt to these trends or risk becoming obsolete, or even harming rather than helping consumers and future innovations,” PCC chairperson Arsenio M. Balisacan said.

As part of the culminating activity of the project, the PCC and the Apec secretariat organized a capacity building workshop on Wednesday, March 23, where the Data Science for Competition Policy Toolkit was presented. Over 300 participants including representatives from competition authorities within the Apec region attended the virtual workshop.

“Big data can be the silent witness of competition authorities in uncovering cartels and abuses of dominance. By analyzing aberrations and trends in price points and other factors, we reinforce our capacities for evidence-based case building and litigation. We are privileged to work with the Apec secretariat in this project,” Balisacan added.

In the past, the PCC has taken steps to advance its mastery of data science, such as the conduct of regular workshops for its economists and investigators, and in embarking on the five-year partnership with the Regulatory Reform Support Program for National Development (Respond) funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

One of the joint projects with the latter aims to make use of big data in the creation of policies for enhancing competition and ease of doing business in the country.