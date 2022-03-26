Shopee launches Career Jumpstart Series to help tech careers of young Pinoys

This April 2022, e-commerce firm Shopee is launching its first ever Career Jumpstart Series, a curation of virtual open houses designed to train young tech leaders with career-building skills.

The Shopee Career Jumpstart Series aims to equip leaders of tomorrow with the necessary skills to find success in the tech industry’s workplace setting.

The open house learning series will be spaced out across three seminars scheduled on April 5, 7, and 9. Penultimate and graduating students, as well as young professionals with less than two years of work experience, are invited to join the event.

Each seminar will be held virtually and focuses on relevant career-building topics such as effective resume writing, essential interview skills and case interview mastery. This presents the perfect opportunity for students and budding professionals to polish their skillsets before immersing themselves in a tech company setting.

Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines, said: “We are committed to developing young talent – from the initial interview stage, all the way up to securing a job and furthering one’s career. Through the Shopee Career Jumpstart Series, we believe that we can not only help young talent fulfill their potential, but also help contribute to the Philippines’ growing digital economy. We look forward to creating even more opportunities to hone the skills of young Filipinos and support local digital growth.”

Apart from the Career Jumpstart Series, Shopee also offers other programs and initiatives centered on polishing the skills of young talent.

Shopee’s Global Leaders Program, for example, is a 2-year graduate program consisting of four 6-month local and overseas rotations that is open to final-year students or young professionals with up to two years of working experience.

On the other hand, the Shopee Apprentice Program is an internship program designed to expose interns to the e-commerce and digital finance industry and allow them to participate in the different end-to-end processes of large-scale projects and initiatives.

Registration for the Career Jumpstart Series will be open to all interested individuals. Registrants are not required to be applicants of Shopee’s other key talent programs such as the Shopee Apprentice Program or the Global Leaders Program.

Those interested in learning how to stand out among other applicants may apply for the Shopee Career Jumpstart Series here: https://shp.ee/yz3c5n3.