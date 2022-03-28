Pinoy students get first crack on new ‘Minecraft: Education Edition’ on mobile  

In partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), tech titan Microsoft recently launched a pilot of the mobile version of “Minecraft: Education Edition” exclusively in the Philippines to provide early access to an expanded learning experience for 23 million Filipino students.

Photo from Microsoft

“Minecraft: Education Edition” is a game-based learning platform designed to promote creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving in an immersive and secure digital environment.

The pilot release of the application is exclusive in the Philippines and is now available for download through the Google Play Store. Students and teachers can access the platform by signing in using their Microsoft 365 school accounts.

Microsoft said educators worldwide use the platform to engage students across various levels and curriculums to bring abstract concepts to life, making learning interactive and fun.

Public and private schools across the Philippines have been integrating “Minecraft: Education Edition” as part of teaching instruction to increase academic engagement and stimulate students’ interest in learning, especially during the pandemic as classes have largely been held virtually for nearly two years.

With 84 million smartphone users in the Philippines, Microsoft said it aims to provide access to game-based learning to more students nationwide.

“With the right tools and program interventions, game-based learning approaches can improve a child’s memory capacity, computer, and simulation fluency, strategic thinking, problem-solving, and build other skills such as map reading or practical thinking,” said Joanna Rodriguez, public sector director of Microsoft Philippines.

“Because of the availability of Minecraft: Education Edition, more teachers and students can access the application whether using Windows, Mac, iPad, Chromebook, or even your Android mobile devices.”

Designed for students of all learning styles and all grade levels, the mobile provides more than 300 Minecraft worlds to explore and over 600 standards-aligned lessons to engage learners across the curriculum from history, languages, social and emotional learning, equity and inclusion, and STEM-focused areas such as chemistry, coding, and much more.

With the tools available on the platform, teachers can easily curate lesson plans for specific learning outcomes. Through these project-based lessons, students develop critical 21st-century skills which they can apply in their future workplaces, Microsoft said. Minecraft: Education Edition for mobile devices ensures the platform is more accessible than ever to teachers and students, it added.

“On behalf of the DepEd, I want to express my gratitude to the people behind this endeavor making the Philippines the first country where Minecraft: Education Edition for mobile is being launched for pilot testing,” said DepEd undersecretary Alain Del B. Pascua.

“To our 900,000 thousand teachers and 23 million learners, use this opportunity to enhance teaching and learning using technology with Minecraft: Education Edition. Let us encourage more teachers and learners to actively use this tool for game-based learning to improve teaching and the learning processes in today’s technologically advanced world. I would like to thank Microsoft Philippines for your continued partnership and shared commitment with the DepEd in providing the technological needs and support and ultimately a better tomorrow for our teachers and learners.”

DepEd said it is working closely with Microsoft and its Global Training Partners for the broader use of Minecraft: Education Edition in the country’s education system.

With Felta Multimedia, DepEd has recently implemented a pilot test to enable virtual field trips for students using Minecraft: Education Edition to foster learning in Philippine history.

DepEd is also providing a series of free online tutorials on Minecraft: Education Edition, together with Line Learning and Development Solutions, through its ETulay sessions on social media and continues to capacitate and empower more teachers and learners with the support of DepEd’s “Minecraft Champions” and “Minecraft Certified Educators”.