Lenovo PH lifts curtains on all-new Yoga 9i convertible laptop

Tech behemoth Lenovo has finally released its latest flagship convertible laptop — the Lenovo Yoga 9i — in the Philippines. With its iconic 360-degree flexible hinge design, the Yoga laptop redefined the industry when it was debuted 10 years ago. And now, the Yoga spans and stretches across form factors, bringing innovation and refined craftsmanship to consumers in a ‘work/learn/play-from-anywhere’ world.

Photo from Lenovo PH

The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes with all-new Comfort Edge jewel design, which was made to be both a statement piece and an entertainment powerhouse that is easier to be carried anywhere. With its Lenovo PureSight OLED True Black display and powerful 3D audio in all modes from the Bowers & Wilkins rotating sound bar enhanced with Dolby Atmos, the Yoga 9i is the ideal for people who want to put a captivating experience first.



“With the new flagship convertible laptop the Lenovo Yoga 9i, we offer consumers a fully-equipped multimedia experience as they play, learn, binge shows, pay bills, or create content with powerful Windows 11 performance,” said Michael Ngan, general manager of Lenovo Philippines.

The Yoga 9i offers a four-side narrow bezel with a 90% Active Area Ratio for a new mode of viewing that reveals that reveals more vertical content when browsing the Web or working with documents. It also has a 14-inch Lenovo PureSight 2.8K 90Hz OLED display, powered by the Samsung E4 OLED technology for superior image reproduction. The OLED breakthrough self-lit technology enables ultra-wide viewing angle with minimal brightness, contrast loss, and color shift when viewed from any angle.



The display is also Dolby Vision HDR-certified, capable of showing bright and vibrant colors, wider color contrast, and scene-by-scene color and brightness optimization. It also features the first-ever Bowers & Wilkins rotating soundbar speakers that adapts to a particular usage mode.

The Yoga 9i runs on the all-new 12th Gen Intel Core P-series processor with performance hybrid architecture that features up to 6 performance and 8 efficiency cores built on the new Intel Core i7 processor.

Powered by Windows 11, users can also find AI-powered features that enhance consumers’ convenience and user experience ranging from the Smart Note application that enables convenient note taking right from the lock screen, to Lenovo Smart Power which optimizes the laptop by letting consumers ramp up to max power with a press of Fn-Q or through a 1-click function key to shift into Performance Mode.



Featuring precision-machined, aerospace-grade aluminum complete with an all-new ergonomic centric Comfort Edge jewel design, the Yoga 9i is a stylish convertible laptop with an interactive 14-inch touchscreen, available in Oatmeal color with rounded, high-gloss sidewalls. Weighing from just 1.4kg and as thin as 15.25mm, the laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge design.

The addition of a dual fan and pipe design features two 40% larger fans and 0.1mm fan blades for better airflow. The precision touchpad has also been upgraded with a touch area that is 45% larger than before, facilitating new multi-finger gestures with Windows 11.

The Yoga 9i provides up to 14 hours battery life and has a 3-year Accidental Damage Protection on top of the 3-Year Premium Care Warranty.

Starting at P109,995.00, the Yoga 9i is available in all Yoga Exclusive Stores in SM Mall of Asia and SM North EDSA as well as Lenovo Experience Stores and authorized resellers nationwide.