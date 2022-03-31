Epson PH touts sustainable tech, greener business initiatives in 2022

Epson Philippines recently held a media session to discuss its 2022 sustainability efforts and overall business efficiency solutions that cater to a market changed by the recent pandemic.

Screengrab shows event host Shawn Yao with speakers Jonna Jacinto of WWF-PH, Jester Cruz of Epson Singapore, and Ed Bonoan of Epson Philippines

Epson put emphasis on how its business solutions, including printers and projectors, help users achieve greater productivity and efficiency in their operations through innovative technologies that allow for smarter and greener ways to get things done.

This is in light of the recently changed market that calls for a fresh and non-traditional way of giving solutions to businesses affected by the pandemic, and who are implementing the hybrid setup.

Epson said its products are designed to contribute to transforming how businesses work for the better as the market gravitates towards a more sustainable world.

Its inkjet printers, the company said, offer savings on power consumption compared to similar speed laser printers, allowing businesses to save on energy costs through its heat-free technology.

This, said Epson, enables businesses to save up on energy consumption and expedite processes, while also contributing to lessening environmental impact in the form of less carbon dioxide emission and less waste production.

As the global sustainability movement accelerated over the years, Epson said it has ensured that its products and services are aligned with the company’s and the global drive for sustainability.

On the local front, the company has partnered with World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines to create a three-dimensional virtual museum showcasing various habitats and how they are affected by climate change.

The partnership is aligned with Epson’s sustainability initiatives to create greater awareness on climate change, especially among students and teachers, with the overarching goal of promoting environmental stewardship among Filipinos.

In a talk delivered by Jonna Jacinto, project officer for the education for sustainable development team of WWF Philippines, the virtual museum was described as an opportunity to bring an immersive experience to the Filipinos, allowing them to better appreciate the effects of climate change and global warming on different parts of the world, from the arctic to tropical countries like the Philippines.

Anchored on Epsons’ “Turn Down the Heat” campaign, the virtual museum aims to raise awareness on how people can reduce their impact on global warming by spawning a call-to-action in reducing their energy consumption and carbon footprint — from their homes, to offices, and other businesses.

“Epson is always committed to put sustainability at the core of its business, and we hope that through our initiatives to constantly innovate our products and solutions, we’ll help shape an ecologically sound future. Through our efforts to put sustainability into focus, we hope that we can encourage our partners and the Filipino community to join us in this sustainability journey, not only for ourselves, but also for future generations,” said Ed Bonoan, general manager of marketing division at Epson Philippines.