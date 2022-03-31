IDC report: 56% of Asia Pacific employees want flexible work even beyond pandemic

Research firm IDC recently published an IDC Future of Work Employee Perspectives Survey for Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), which revealed that flexibility and sustained productivity continue to be the strongest sentiment in the region.

Photo from Freepik.com

“Great resignation is the latest buzzword. As employees reassess their current employment, talent retention is a top business agenda item for organizations. To successfully compete and thrive in the labor market and retain the best talent, organizations need to deliver enhanced employee experience – one that focuses on providing flexibility, well-being and safety of employees, and building a more empowered and motivated workforce,” said Deepan Pathy, senior research manager for future of work practice at IDC Asia-Pacific.

The IDC survey showed that more than 56% of the employees in Asia-Pacific want flexible work with options to work both in the office and remotely, even beyond the pandemic.

Furthermore, IDC data showed that more than 70% of the employees said their productivity was higher or at least at the same level compared to pre-pandemic.

Despite a sustained productivity for many while working remotely, IDC’s latest survey revealed that Asia-Pacific employees felt they needed to overcome various technological challenges around access, tools, apps, data, and networks.

The top five technologies that employees believe will support their productivity include: moving data and applications to the cloud, collaboration tools, connectivity/broadband solutions, 5G connectivity, and on-demand IT support.

Health and safety are among the top concerns for Asia-Pacific employees when returning to the office, most companies across all industries are mandating vaccination for their employees.

However, the IDC report said vaccination mandate alone is not enough for a safe return to office; companies need to rethink and replan their office spaces to ensure they meet employee needs for health and wellbeing.

Smart office technologies such as temperature sensing, upgraded ventilation, contactless sensors, touchless fixtures, robotic cleaning, and smart meeting room management are some examples that can facilitate a safer office environment, the study said.