Xiaomi expands 5G line-up with Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi 10

Chinese tech titan Xiaomi recently announced the release of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11S 5G, adding to its popular Redmi Note 11 Series with more 5G power. Also making its debut is the Redmi 10 5G, which is the first Redmi Series device to feature 5G.

Featuring 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge and an ultra-clear 108MP camera, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G sets a new standard in the segment by making great performance available at an affordable price, making it a top-of-the-line contender in its bracket.

As the first-ever Redmi smartphone equipped with 120W wired charging, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G charges its 4,500mAh battery to 100% in merely 15 minutes. Built with dual charge pumps to deliver fast charging speed, the device also ensures charging safety and stability with more than 40 safety features, as well as attaining TÜV Rheinland’s Safe Fast-Charge System certification.



Raising the bar for a flagship camera experience, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G again features a 108MP primary camera, complemented by a 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP telemacro camera. The main camera features a Samsung HM2 sensor and dual native ISO, allowing users to capture every moment in high resolution, even in low light conditions.

The device also comes with a 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate that makes scrolling and swiping a treat for your eyes.



Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, the 5G phone takes mobile performance to a whole new level thanks to its energy-efficient 6nm processor.



It comes in three variants – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G 8+128GB and 8+256GB will be available in the Philippines for P19,999 and P21,999 respectively.



Watch out for early bird promos from April 6 to 8 exclusively on Shopee and Lazada. During the period, users can get the unit for only P18,999 during the flash sales for its 8+128GB variant while the 8+256GB variant will come with a free Mi Watch Lite worth P2,499. .

Redmi Note 11S 5G, meanwhile, features a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with support from dual 5G SIM to access the future-proof network. Taking advantage of the power-efficient 6nm manufacturing process and a large 5,000mAh battery, Redmi Note 11S 5G provides the power to stay connected all day long.

The device also delivers high-res photography, thanks to the 50MP AI triple camera that allows to capture various perspectives with its 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lens.



The Redmi Note 11S 5G comes in three variants – 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. Official pricing has yet to be announced.



5G is also coming to Redmi Series for the first time with the debut of Redmi 10 5G. Powering up the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, with an octa-core CPU of up to 2.2GHz and the support of dual 5G SIM to deliver an efficient performance.

It also features a 50MP main and a 2MP depth camera to capture the ideal shot, as well as a 6.58” FHD+ Dot Drop display with a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing experience. Its 5,000mAh battery also provides enough power for users to go through their tasks with less time plugged in.



Redmi 10 5G comes in three variants – 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. Pricing is yet to be announced



Quick Specs: