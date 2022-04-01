StackLeague Season 2 opens with P10-M cash prizes, new opportunities for PH developers

StackLeague, a year-round online programming league in the Philippines, is commencing its second season with over 10,000 contestants, a P10-million cash prize pool, free training, more than 30 tech sessions, and opportunities to connect with the nation’s top developers.

StackLeague Season 1 was supported by tech giants Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture, Jobstreet, and over 20 tech communities. With over 30 tech events for players to participate in throughout the year, Season 2 promises to be even bigger and better. It is open to developers nationwide at all levels.

Officially launched on February 22, the competition opened the virtual coding arena to start the league’s official scoring. Players solve challenges to earn points and win weekly cash prizes and giveaways.

With its goal to help the country’s programmers improve their skills and grow their careers, StackLeague organizes free tech and career sessions throughout the year, in partnership with the industry’s top resource speakers. Participants are given certificates for joining and completing each session.

Players can also become StackLeague Ambassadors who can earn points by inviting players to join the league and by sharing their competitive journey through blogs. Ambassadors of the Month get to enjoy P3,000 cash and a StackLeague shirt, while the Ambassador of the Year would get P20,000 cash and a StackLeague jacket.